Hazmat situation in Orange County city of La Habra prompts evacuations, police say

The emission of an unknown chemical in Southern California prompted evacuations on Tuesday, according to the La Habra Police Department.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the situation was reported at about 11:54 a.m. at 503 South Cypress Street in La Habra, in what appeared to be an industrial park. The address appeared to be for Shepard Bros., described on its website as a "compliance consultant and sanitation advisor for major brands and re-packers."

A 1-mile radius was set for evacuations, according to LA County Fire. All areas west of Euclid Street to Harbor Boulevard, and Cypress Street between La Habra Boulevard and Lambert Road were blocked off, per police.

As of 12:15 p.m., it's not yet clear what specific chemical, or chemicals, were emitted into the air.

No additional details were immediately made available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.