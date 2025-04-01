LA Galaxy, Tigres UANL play to 0-0 draw in 1st leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal

John McCarthy made four saves while the LA Galaxy and Tigres UANL played to a 0-0 draw Tuesday night in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal matchup.

Nahuel Guzmán made two saves in the second half for Tigres, but neither team managed much offensively on a cold, windy night south of downtown Los Angeles

The teams meet for the second leg of the quarterfinal April 8 at Tigres' Estadio Universitario stadium outside Monterrey, Mexico.

The Galaxy didn't get a shot on target in the first half, but McCarthy made three saves to keep Tigres scoreless as well. He made another save in the 84th minute, stopping Ozziel Herrera from 10 yards away.

In the clubs' first meeting in a competition, the Galaxy couldn't break through offensively despite the presence of Joseph Paintsil, a key component of their MLS Cup championship run last season. The physical Ghanaian winger made his season debut last weekend against Orlando after injuring his quadriceps during the preseason.

Galaxy captain Maya Yoshida left in the 31st minute after the defender apparently injured his left leg.