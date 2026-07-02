Southern California celebrates Fourth of July and America's 250th anniversary

Every year, Southern California lights up with fireworks and other celebrations for the Fourth of July, and this year will be no exception.

On Saturday, America will be celebrating its 250th anniversary.

Here are places to enjoy the holiday:

Gloria Molina Grand Park: The Gloria Molina Grand Park in downtown LA will host a free summer block party on the Fourth of July. The event will feature live music, dance performances and a drone show. The festivities start at 4 p.m.

Marina del Rey: Marina del Rey will celebrate the Fourth of July with a 20-minute fireworks show over the water. The show is at 9 p.m. and is free to attend.

Queen Mary: The Queen Mary in Long Beach will be transformed to celebrate America's 250th birthday. The one-night-only celebration will feature live performances, interactive activities and different themed parties. The night will end with a 15-minute fireworks show.

Events begin at 3 p.m., and tickets need to be purchased to attend.

Long Beach: America's 250: The Finale is a July 4 fireworks display along the waterfront, beginning at 9 p.m. Synchronized fireworks shows launch simultaneously from barges off Granada Beach in Belmont Shore, Junipero Beach in front of the Long Beach Museum of Art, and the Queen Mary waterfront.

Torrance: Celebrate the Fourth of July and America's 250th anniversary at the LA Galaxy Sports Complex, starting at 6 p.m.

There will be live music, food trucks, family-friendly activities, an inaugural Stroller & Wagon Parade, and a spectacular fireworks show.

Redondo Beach: Fourth of July fireworks at King Harbor start promptly at 9 p.m. Seaside Lagoon gates will open at 8 p.m. for public viewing, available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

San Pedro: The 76th annual John Olguin Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza takes place at Cabrillo Beach, from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.

LA Memorial Coliseum: The LA Memorial Coliseum will honor America250 with a block party, fireworks, drone show, and a headline concert.

The block party will begin at 3 p.m. and the show will start at 6 p.m. Tickets need to be purchased to attend the event.

Pacific Palisades: Eighteen months after the deadly and destructive Palisades Fire, the community will host a Fourth of July parade and drone show.

The parade will start at 4 p.m. and make its way through the historic village before ending at Palisades High School for an evening celebration at 6 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Huntington Beach: Advertised as the largest Independence Day celebration west of the Mississippi, Huntington Beach will host its annual Surf City 5K Run, parade and fireworks show.

The events are free to attend, and the festivities begin at 7 a.m. The 122nd Huntington Beach Parade starts at 10 a.m., and the fireworks over the ocean begin at 9 p.m.

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library: The library is hosting its annual Fourth of July celebration from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to commemorate America's 250th birthday. There will be live music, carnival and picnic games, presidential look-alikes, and family-friendly activities.

Outdoor activities are free, while regular museum admission fees apply.

Dana Point: Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza takes place at Doheny State Beach from 9 to 9:30 p.m. Fireworks will be launched from a barge off the coast, synchronized with patriotic music.

The Condor Squadron flyover, featuring WWII North American AT‑6 aircraft, will soar above Dana Point from 5:50 p.m. to 5:55 p.m.

Santa Ana: Celebrate Fourth of July and America's 250th birthday at Centennial Park from 6 to 9 p.m., with a fireworks finale at 8:45 p.m. There will be live music, food vendors, inflatables, and a fireworks show. On-site event parking is free, but limited.