LA County's Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration closed due to flooding

The Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration, Los Angeles County's government headquarters, will be closed Tuesday due to flooding.

"Due to flooding that has impacted multiple floors, the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration will be closed to the public and employees on Tuesday, October 13, 2026," LA County officials wrote in a social media post.

County staff added that all in-person public services will not be available during the closure, including:

Assessor

Consumer and Business Affairs

Rent Stabilization and Tenant Protections

Treasurer and Tax Collector

They urged everyone to go to their website to access these services online.

The public can also call the following numbers for help with these services:

Consumer and Business Affairs: from within Los Angeles County, toll-free: (800) 593-822. From outside Los Angeles County: (213) 974-1452

Rent Stabilization and Tenant Protections: (800) 593-8222.

Treasurer and Tax Collector; during business hours, call (213) 974-2111 or submit a Public Inquiry.

LA County officials did not say how long the closure will last.

Constructed in 1960, the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration has served as the headquarters of LA County's government for the past 50 years. The massive building is the size of two city blocks, is listed in the California Register, and is eligible for the National Register of Historic Places, according to the LA Conservancy.