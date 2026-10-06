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Los Angeles County DA to provide update on Southern California couple at center of surrogacy probe

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday is set to provide an update on a child abuse case involving a couple who had 21 children removed from their home last year.

Guojun Xuan and Silvia Zhang of Arcadia have been investigated by both local and federal officials for years as they've parented at least 25 children through surrogacy. Now, an apparent breakthrough in the case will take shape as DA Nathan Hochman and LA County Sheriff Robert Luna speak.

Earlier this year, CBS News spoke to 17 of the couple's surrogates from around the country, and all of them said they didn't know they were building such a large family. Many of the surrogates have claimed they were misled during the process and weren't aware of the other women carrying babies for the same couple.

Aerial images over the couple's home on Tuesday morning showed a heavy law enforcement presence, including apparent FBI agents on the property.

As of Tuesday morning, the exact charges were not immediately made clear.

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