LA County to pay family of Andrés Guardado $8 million for the wrongful death of their son

Los Angeles County has agreed to pay an $8 million settlement to the family of Andrés Guardado for the wrongful death of their son.

"While the settlement reached with the County of Los Angeles brings closure to more than two years of the civil lawsuit, it does not bring with it peace to our family or justice for our son, Andrés," said Cristobal Guardado. "Peace and justice will only come when the current investigations are completed, and Deputy Miguel Vega is held criminally responsible for Andrés' death."

Andres Guardado Guardado Family

The 18-year-old Guardado was shot multiple times by a deputy as he was talking to two women on June 18, 2020.

According to the family's attorneys, Guardado proceeded to walk away from the deputy and his partner before opening fire. The attorneys said they shot him multiple times in the back.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office are still investigating the fatal shooting.