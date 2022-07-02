Watch CBS News
LA County to offer monkeypox vaccines to residents who have been exposed or at high risk

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

Los Angeles County health officials said Friday announced they will be offering monkeypox vaccines to people who have been in contact with an existing case or who attended an event where there was a high risk of exposure.

"As vaccine supply increases, Public Health will align with the federal strategy of administering the monkeypox vaccine to others in high-risk groups," county officials said.

Limited doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine will be available to people who have been contacted by the county Department of Public Health.

County officials say 800 doses of the vaccine have already been administered locally.

As of Friday, there were 30 known cases of monkeypox in L.A. County. 

First published on July 1, 2022 / 7:04 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

