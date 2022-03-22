Watch CBS News

LA County to lift proof of vaccination requirement for indoor events on April 1

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Los Angeles County will align with the state and lift the mandate that requires attendees of indoor mega-events to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

The requirement will be lifted on April 1 in conjunction with the state.

The move follows the lifting of other COVID restrictions -- such as indoor mask-wearing requirements -- in response to dwindling infection and hospitalization numbers..

Health officials continued to urge people to take precautionary measures -- including masks -- in crowded situations, even though they are no longer mandated.

On Monday, the county reported 935 new COVID infections over the past two days bringing the total caseload to 2,825,423.

The county also reported another 29 deaths bringing the death toll to 31,491.

(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

First published on March 21, 2022 / 5:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.