LA County to lift proof of vaccination requirement for indoor events on April 1

Los Angeles County will align with the state and lift the mandate that requires attendees of indoor mega-events to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

The requirement will be lifted on April 1 in conjunction with the state.

The move follows the lifting of other COVID restrictions -- such as indoor mask-wearing requirements -- in response to dwindling infection and hospitalization numbers..

Health officials continued to urge people to take precautionary measures -- including masks -- in crowded situations, even though they are no longer mandated.

On Monday, the county reported 935 new COVID infections over the past two days bringing the total caseload to 2,825,423.

The county also reported another 29 deaths bringing the death toll to 31,491.

