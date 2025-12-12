LA County substitute teacher arrested for child pornography allegations

The South Gate Police Department arrested a Los Angeles County substitute teacher for allegedly possessing child sexual abuse material.

Detectives and the LA Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Andrew Gonzales, 22, on Oct. 28, but he was released on the same day. Jail records showed Gonzales' bail amount was set at zero.

South Gate PD said it will present its case to the LA County District Attorney's Office for filing considerations.

Detectives said Gonzales was a substitute teacher at schools in the Lynwood and Compton area.

Investigators accused him of producing more child sexual abuse material, primarily targeting girls. They released his photo and asked any potential victims or witnesses to contact detectives immediately at (323) 563-5436.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477 or leave a tip on their website at lacrimestoppers.org.