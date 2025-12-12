Watch CBS News
Local News

LA County substitute teacher arrested for child pornography allegations

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Read Full Bio
Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

The South Gate Police Department arrested a Los Angeles County substitute teacher for allegedly possessing child sexual abuse material. 

Detectives and the LA Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Andrew Gonzales, 22, on Oct. 28, but he was released on the same day. Jail records showed Gonzales' bail amount was set at zero.

South Gate PD said it will present its case to the LA County District Attorney's Office for filing considerations. 

Detectives said Gonzales was a substitute teacher at schools in the Lynwood and Compton area. 

Investigators accused him of producing more child sexual abuse material, primarily targeting girls. They released his photo and asked any potential victims or witnesses to contact detectives immediately at (323) 563-5436.

andrew-gonzales-substitute-teacher.jpg
Detectives said Andrew Gonzales, a substitute teacher at schools in the Lynwood and Compton area, was arrested for possessing child sexual abuse material. South Gate PD

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477 or leave a tip on their website at lacrimestoppers.org.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue