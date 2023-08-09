LA County Sheriff's vehicle crashes onto Artesia sidewalk
A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department SUV ended up mangled, on a sidewalk, trapped between a power pole and a residence following an Artesia vehicle collision.
The accident happened at Pioneer Boulevard and E. 183rd Street in Artesia, around 9:55 a.m.. It is reported that four patients were taken to a hospital, including the deputy in the vehicle.
No other details on the accident are available at this time.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.