LA County Sheriff's vehicle crashes onto Artesia sidewalk

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department SUV ended up mangled, on a sidewalk, trapped between a power pole and a residence following an Artesia vehicle collision.

The accident happened at Pioneer Boulevard and E. 183rd Street in Artesia, around 9:55 a.m.. It is reported that four patients were taken to a hospital, including the deputy in the vehicle.

No other details on the accident are available at this time.

