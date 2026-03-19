LA County Sheriff's Department car catches on fire along 605 Freeway

The 605 Freeway was briefly closed after a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department car caught on fire near Norwalk on Thursday.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said they received the call about the vehicle fire along the thoroughfare near the 105 Freeway interchange just after 3:00 p.m.

Firefighters arrived about 15 minutes later. The California Highway Patrol closed the off-ramp as crews worked to extinguish the fire, but expect it to reopen later Thursday.

The old LASD car caught on fire along the 605 Freeway near the 105 Freeway interchange. CBS LA

The LA County Sheriff's Department said no one was injured in the fire. They believe that the car caught on fire because it was old, adding that there was no record of a collision before the flames started.

Deputies said the vehicle was tied to Century Station in Lynwood.

Aerial footage from the fire showed charred remains of the car sitting in the freeway shoulder.