LA County Sheriff's Department custody assistant pleads no contest to inmate sex crimes case

A former custody assistant at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department pleaded no contest to forcing an inmate to perform sexual acts at the agency's Lancaster station.

What happened to the victim in this case is unconscionable, and our office will not tolerate such egregious abuses of authority," District Attorney Nathan Hochman said.

Daniel Joseph Everts entered an open plea of no contest to all four charges, including a felony count of sexual activity with a detained inmate. Hochman's office said they objected to Everts' plea.

"A member of law enforcement who commits sex crimes against an inmate in their custody deserves to be imprisoned," Hochman said. "Our prosecutors will vigorously argue for the maximum sentence in state prison."

Hochman's office said they will push for an eight-year sentence in state prison. Everts' hearing will be on July 7 at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center, Dept. 122.

He will have to register as a sex offender for 20 years.

On Saturday, LASD officials issued a statement to CBS News Los Angeles regarding the matter. In part, it said, "We have zero tolerance for any Department personnel involved in criminal conduct or actions that violate the rights of individuals in our custody. Upholding the safety, dignity, and rights of all individuals is paramount, and we are committed to holding all employees accountable to the highest standards of integrity and professionalism."

They noted that the deputy was fired in 2019 after investigating the allegations.