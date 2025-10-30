LA County search and rescue team sent to Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa

The Los Angeles County Fire Department will deploy an Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team to Jamaica in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa.

At its peak, the Category 5 hurricane reached wind speeds of 185 mph when it made landfall in the island nation. It is the most powerful hurricane to lash the island since record-keeping began 174 years ago.

The U.S. State Department mobilized the LA County search and rescue team, which includes 34 firefighters, four dogs and 42,000 pounds of equipment. They will join another similarly-sized USAR team from Virginia.

The equipment and supplies the teams take with them allow them to be self-sufficient for their two-week deployment.

K-9 Search Specialist JP Hilsabeck said he and his dog, named Bond, are ready to help wherever they're needed.

"Sometimes we might not be able to find too many people who are still alive because it's so much later in the game," Hilsabeck said. "But, it's about bringing that closure to the families, and that's what really matters."

The LA County USAR team's most recent deployment happened in 2023 after an earthquake killed 50,000 people in Turkey.