LA County pursuit suspect barricades inside truck outside Palmdale home

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department sent a SWAT team to Palmdale after a pursuit suspect crashed his truck outside of a home.

Deputies said the suspect was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon. He refused to exit the pickup when the pursuit ended outside a home in the area of 35th Street East and Avenue R-4.

The LA County Sheriff's urged residents to shelter in place and find alternate routes to avoid the neighborhood. Deputies also evacuated surrounding homes during the standoff.

The LA County Fire Department said they were dispatched to the area at about 7 p.m. for the collision. However, deputies asked the responding firefighters to stage away from the scene. LA County Fire did not immediately receive any reports of injuries.