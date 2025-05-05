LA County Public Health introduces Community Health Stations with free medical supplies

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has unveiled more than 50 new Community Health Stations across the county, offering a slew of free health-related supplies to residents.

The self-service stations were launched by LADPH earlier in 2025, and they plan to deploy 100 more over the next few months, officials said.

Each of Monday's newly installed stations are in easily accessible locations close to pharmacies, health clinics, community centers and homeless shelters. Community Health Stations can be found using LA County's interactive map.

Among the items included in the stations are COVID-19 self-testing kits, condoms, fentanyl test strips and naxolone, which is a life-saving medication that can reverse opioid overdose. Kits and packages also come with user instructions.

"Having free public health supplies available to residents seven days a week through the self-service Community Health Stations makes it easier to access important products that support health and save lives," said LADPH Director Barbara Ferrer in a statement.

Users will be asked to conduct an anonymous survey on screen, but it isn't required to receive supplies, the department said.