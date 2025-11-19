LA County Public Health confirms first flu death of the season

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed the first flu death of the season.

Public health officials said the person was older, had underlying conditions and did not receive a flu vaccine.

"We send our condolences to the family and loved ones of the person we lost. This tragic death reminds us how serious influenza can be," said Dr. Muntu Davis, LA County Health Officer. "The best protection this season is getting an updated flu vaccine."

LA County Public Health said flu activity has stayed low so far this season, but officials expect an increase as people travel and gather indoors for the holidays.

Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend everyone older than 6 months get a flu vaccine every year.

"Protecting yourself also helps keep your community safer," Davis said. "You can also reduce your risk by taking simple but powerful steps: wash your hands frequently, stay home and away from others when you feel sick, and wear a well-fitting mask in crowded indoor spaces, around people at higher risk, or whenever you have symptoms. These simple steps help slow the spread of flu and protect everyone around you."

According to Public Health, there were 334 flu-related deaths in LA County during 2024-2025, excluding Long Beach and Pasadena, which have their own public health departments. Long Beach reported 22 flu-related deaths.