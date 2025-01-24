LA County opens new disaster recovery center in Altadena

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will open a third disaster recovery center in Los Angeles County on Monday to help residents affected by the wildfires.

The new location will be at 540 West Woodbury Road, Altadena, Calif. 91001 near Jackson Elementary School.

The other centers at Pasadena City College and UCLA will remain open. All locations will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Representatives from the state and federal governments can help people apply for financial assistance, provide updates on residents' FEMA applications and guide victims through the appeals process. FEMA financial assistance may include money for basic home repairs and personal property losses. Other uninsured, disaster-related needs including, childcare, transportation, medical needs, funeral or dental expenses can also be covered with FEMA funds.

Evacuees and victims of the Eaton Fire meet with FEMA and SBA officials for disaster assistance on January 21, 2025, at the Pasadena Convention Center where evacuees have been taking shelter. FEMA has received more than 91,000 applications for assistance from both Los Angeles City and County, and has delivered more than $32 million to wildfire survivors so far. The deadline to register for FEMA and SBA asisstance is March 10, 2025. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

While these centers are available, anyone can apply for FEMA assistance online by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov or the FEMA app. Victims can also call 1 (800) 621-3362. Applicants who use a relay service, such as a video relay, captioned telephone or other service give FEMA your number for help.

Decisions will either be sent by mail or through the DisasterAssistance.gov portal. According to FEMA, letters telling applicants that their claim was "not approved for some categories of assistance" do not mean outright denial of assistance.

By law, the emergency agency cannot duplicate benefits received by another source, according to FEMA.

"If you receive money from a GoFundMe page for something specific, such as repairs, funeral expenses or other aid, this may affect your FEMA eligibility, but survivors should still apply for assistance and let FEMA determine if you are eligible," a FEMA spokesperson wrote in an email.

The Palisades and Eaton Fires have killed at least 28 people and destroyed thousands of structures.

