FEMA opens recovery centers at UCLA and Pasadena City College

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will open two disaster recovery centers in Los Angeles County on Tuesday to help residents affected by the wildfires.

The centers are scheduled to open on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at UCLA Research Park West and Pasadena City College Community Education Center. On Tuesday, the centers will open at 1 p.m., however, during the following days the centers will be open during the following hours:

UCLA Research Park West: 10850 West Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90064; Hours of operation: Tuesday, Jan. 14: 1 to 8 p.m. -- Daily: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

10850 West Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90064; Hours of operation: Tuesday, Jan. 14: 1 to 8 p.m. -- Daily: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Pasadena City College Community Education Center 3035 East Foothill Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91106; Hours of operation: Tuesday, Jan. 14, 1 to 8 p.m. -- Daily: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Representatives from the state and federal governments can help people apply for financial assistance, provide updates on residents' FEMA applications and guide victims through the appeals process. FEMA financial assistance may include money for basic home repairs and personal property losses. Other uninsured, disaster-related needs including, childcare, transportation, medical needs, funeral or dental expenses can also be covered with FEMA funds.

While these centers are available, anyone can apply for FEMA assistance online by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov or the FEMA app. Victims can also call 1 (800) 621-3362. Applicants who use a relay service, such as a video relay, captioned telephone or other service give FEMA your number for help.

Decisions will either be sent by mail or through the DisasterAssistance.gov portal. According to FEMA, letters telling applicants that their claim was "not approved for some categories of assistance" do not mean outright denial of assistance.

By law, the emergency agency cannot duplicate benefits received by another source, according to FEMA.

"If you receive money from a GoFundMe page for something specific, such as repairs, funeral expenses or other aid, this may affect your FEMA eligibility, but survivors should still apply for assistance and let FEMA determine if you are eligible," a FEMA spokesperson wrote in an email.

The Palisades and Eaton Fires have killed at least 24 people and destroyed thousands of structures.