LA County man accused of smuggling $300 million of computer servers to China

A San Gabriel Valley man faces federal charges after he allegedly smuggled $300 million worth of computer servers to China.

A federal grand jury indicted Greg Lui, 38, on one count of conspiracy to violate the Export Control Reform Act and the Export Administration Regulations, one count of outbound smuggling and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

If convicted as charged, Lui would face a statutory maximum of 50 years in federal prison.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said the servers contained high-end graphics cards that could have been used to advance China's artificial intelligence programs and strengthen the nation's military capabilities.

"This defendant allegedly used false paperwork and shipments through third countries to smuggle more than $300 million in export-controlled computer servers to China," Essayli said. We will aggressively prosecute those who put our national security at risk for profit."

Between 2023 and 2024, Lui allegedly used his company Earthmade Computer Inc. to buy and send the computer servers to China, according to the indictment. Investigators said he skirted export restrictions by sending them to other countries, such as Malaysia and Singapore, before ultimately reshipping the items to China.

"Preventing the illegal export of controlled technology is critical to protecting our national security," said John Helsing, a special agent in charge at the Department of Defense. "These technologies provide core advantages to U.S. forces, and ensuring they remain safeguarded prevents adversaries from exploiting them."