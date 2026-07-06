LA County issues evacuation warning for Castaic fire

An evacuation warning has been issued for a wildfire in Castaic on Monday afternoon.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said a semi-truck carrying cars crashed and ignited in flames, which spread to nearby brush and grew to 25 acres by 5:25 p.m.

The Angeles National Forest said the evacuation warning is for the Paradise Ranch Estates Mobile Home Park on Templin Highway near the 5 Freeway.

Caltrans said the three right lanes of the northbound 5 Freeway have been closed as crews try to extinguish the fire.