Watch CBS News
Local News

LA County issues evacuation warning for Castaic fire

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Read Full Bio
Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

An evacuation warning has been issued for a wildfire in Castaic on Monday afternoon. 

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said a semi-truck carrying cars crashed and ignited in flames, which spread to nearby brush and grew to 25 acres by 5:25 p.m.

The Angeles National Forest said the evacuation warning is for the Paradise Ranch Estates Mobile Home Park on Templin Highway near the 5 Freeway. 

Caltrans said the three right lanes of the northbound 5 Freeway have been closed as crews try to extinguish the fire. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue