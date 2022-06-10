LA County health officials say COVID transmission remain high, but precautions can allow for safe summer

Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer expressed confidence Thursday that residents can safely enjoy summer if they take proper precautions.

"As we're beginning our summer with a lot of uncertainty regarding the trajectory of the pandemic ... I do remain hopeful, because we all have more knowledge, more experience and more tools than ever before that we can use to protect ourselves and those that are most vulnerable," Ferrer said Thursday.

"By layering in these common-sense safety measures that address the very real risk during times of high transmission, we can feel comfortable doing many of our customary summer activities."

Meanwhile Thursday, Ferrer noted the sharp rise in infections among school students and staff and reported more outbreaks at skilled nursing facilities as the county reported 4,846 new COVID infections.

Ferrer also announced seven new COVID-related deaths Thursday, raising the virus-related death toll to 32,193.