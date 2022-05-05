LA County Health Director warns of new COVID variants emerging faster and spreading

Some health experts are worried that a new wave of COVID-19 shutdowns could be coming to California, as infections in Los Angeles County has jumped by about 200% over the past month.

County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer warned Wednesday the emergence of variants is becoming more frequent, with new COVID mutations being detected around the world.

"Within weeks of one variant of concern dominating, there are reports from other parts of the country or other parts of the world of other subtypes or different strains," she said.

Statistics show there were 236 COVID-positive patients in L.A. county hospitals as of Tuesday, up from 225 on Monday. Of those patients, 22 were being treated in intensive care, down from 22 a day earlier.

While the increase hasn't translated to rises in local hospitalizations or deaths, Ferrer added that rapid spread of the virus is leading to the emergence of new and potentially more dangerous variants.

"So when folks ask why Public Health remains cautious, it is because every time there is a new variant that is more infectious, or potentially more infectious, you have to be super careful about those who are most vulnerable in our communities," she said. And in L.A. County that's millions of people."

She noted that each new variant detected in recent weeks has tended to be more infectious than the one that preceded it. And in the case of the variants being detected in South Africa, people who were previously infected with the Omicron variant are being re-infected, meaning the new virus strains are evading that natural immunity.

Ferrer again urged residents to get vaccinated, or to get booster shots, noting that while hospitalizations and deaths tied to the virus remain low, the situation can change.

"We're in a better place, so we can remain hopeful," she said. "But we shouldn't lose all of our caution."