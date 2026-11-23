A Los Angeles County man was arrested last week for allegedly threatening to encourage a "violent revolution" against the U.S. government, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

In a news release shared Monday, federal prosecutors said the FBI began investigating 37-year-old Hacienda Heights resident Leonard Michael Fierro in October after learning of "threatening statements and social media posts," in which he "allegedly called for an armed uprising," advocated violence against federal agents and urged people to join him in attacking ICE facilities.

"One post allegedly invited followers to gather on November 5, 2026, outside ICE facilities, Congress, the White House, and other government buildings to 'take up arms' and 'overthrow' the government," the DOJ release said. "Fierro additionally allegedly called for an armed mob to storm the Adelanto ICE Processing Center, free detainees, and violently overthrow the government."

Detectives also found that Fierro allegedly owned a firearm and had purchased nearly 700 rounds of 9mm ammunition between October and early November, including hundreds of hollow-point rounds, prosecutors said. Further investigation found he allegedly had conducted extensive online searches regarding tactical equipment, ballistic protection, surveillance countermeasures and government facilities like the Adelanto ICE processing center.

Prosecutors allege that he researched specific ICE agents and searched for information on a leaked database containing information on Department of Homeland Security employees.

"Investigators also discovered what appeared to be a planning checklist containing references to tactical gear, ammunition, GPS trackers, a rental vehicle, communication equipment, and other items allegedly associated with his plan," the release said.

FBI agents executed several search warrants and found a firearm, 19 loaded magazines and 400 additional rounds of ammo. They also found that Fierro allegedly had tactical body armor, ballistic plates and other equipment like GPS tracking devices and bolt cutters. Investigators also claim to have found notes with Spanish-language phrases that they said were "designed to communicate with immigration detainees" during the planned takeover.

Upon reviewing videos recovered from his electronic devices, detectives said they found videos where he discusses initiating the revolution, targeting ICE agents, and encouraging others to join his planned attacks. U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said in a post on X that Fierro allegedly searched the names of three ICE agents in particular, two of whom were based in LA.

"Investigators also recovered what appeared to be a farewell video in which Fierro discussed his anticipated death, left instructions for family members, and stated that he expected to be found 'riddled with bullet holes.'"

Fierro was arrested on Friday and charged with one count of interstate threats. He made his first court appearance at the federal court in downtown LA on Monday afternoon, where he did not enter a plea. A federal magistrate judge ordered him to remain jailed without bond until his arraignment date, which was scheduled for December 11.

If convicted as charged, he faces up to five years in prison, prosecutors said.

"Threats of violence against federal law enforcement officers is not protected speech. They are serious criminal acts that endanger public safety and undermine the rule of law," said a statement from Essayli. "We will aggressively prosecute those who seek to intimidate, harm, or incite violence against the men and women who enforce our nation's laws."

The LA County Sheriff's Department, Federal Protective Service and Homeland Security Investigations assisted FBI with the investigation and Fierro's arrest.