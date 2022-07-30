LA County Fire Chief Daryl L. Osby officially retires

Los Angeles County Fire Department announced the retirement of its long-time chief Saturday morning.

Chief Daryl L. Osby served with the department for 38 years, the last 11 of which were spent in the department's highest role.

"We commend Chief Osby for his outstanding and dedicated County service and extend our very best wishes to him and his family for a healthy, prosperous, well-deserved, and rewarding retirement," the department tweeted.

Osby was the ninth fire chief in the department's 99-year history.

"Chief Osby's strategic vision & commitment redefined fire protection & life safety services for the communities & 4.1 million residents entrusted to our care," the department tweeted.