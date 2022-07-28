LA County expected to make decision Thursday on possible COVID mask mandate

Los Angeles County health officials are expected to announce Thursday if a mandatory indoor mask-wearing mandate will return due to a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Over the past week, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer has said that the mandate could be put on hold after seeing a recent stabilizing of hospitalizations and a drop in cases.

The mandate was set to go into effect after two weeks of the county remaining in the "high" COVID-19 activity level.

L.A. County returned to the "high" category two weeks ago when the average daily rate of COVID-related hospital admissions rose above 10 per 100,000 residents. As of last Thursday, the rate was 11.7 admissions per 100,000 residents.

The mandate was expected to go into effect Friday, however, Ferrer said the mandate could be delayed if cases and hospitalizations continue to decline.

She told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that, given recent declines, "We may be positioned to pause the implementation of universal masking."

Los Angeles County is the only jurisdiction in the state considering a masking mandate, even though dozens of other counties are also in the CDC's "high" virus-activity level.

While Ferrer has defended the idea of a mandate -- calling it a proven and simple tool for slowing transmission of the virus and protecting workers in indoor businesses -- opposition to the concept has been rising.

On Wednesday, the city of El Segundo said it would not enforce the mandate, joining the cities of Beverly Hills, Long Beach and Pasadena.