El Segundo joins other cities saying it will not enforce possible COVID indoor mask mandate

The city of El Segundo Wednesday joined other local cities in saying it will not enforce an indoor mask mandate if it is implemented on Thursday.

"My City Council colleagues and I strongly believe the decision to wear a mask should be the choice of the individual and should not be imposed by L.A. County," El Segundo Mayor Drew Boyles said in a statement.

"Individuals should review the data available and consider their own circumstances and make their own decisions about wearing a mask. Businesses need to consider the various agencies that regulate their businesses as part of deciding how they will react to a potential change to mask requirements."

During a special meeting Tuesday night the city council voted against enforcing the possible order.

Earlier this week, the Beverly Hills City Council, and the cities of Long Beach and Pasadena, which each have their own health departments, announced they would not be enforcing a mask mandate should it return.

"The (Long Beach) Health Department strongly encourages people to practice personal responsibility and common-sense measures to protect themselves, their loved ones and the greater community from COVID-19," according to a statement from Long Beach.

"People are advised to mask indoors when in public places, conduct rapid testing before and three to five days after social gatherings and choose outdoor activities where possible."

On Thursday, the county Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is expected to announce whether an indoor mask mandate will return or not.