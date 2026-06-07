LA County detectives investigating 43-year-old man's fatal stabbing in Palmdale

Los Angeles County homicide detectives are investigating a 43-year-old man's fatal stabbing in Palmdale over the weekend.

The incident happened at around 9 p.m. on Saturday, when deputies said in a news release that they were called to the 500 block of E. Palmdale Road for reports of an unresponsive person in the area.

Upon arrival, deputies found the victim, since identified as Danny Polk, suffering from several stab wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics, deputies said.

Detectives have not yet identified a suspect or a motive in the incident, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with further information was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.