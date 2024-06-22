LA County deputy's cause of death revealed as "effects of methamphetamine"

Authorities have released the cause of death of a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy who died at a South Los Angeles station in April.

Deputy Jonathan Stewart, 41, died on April 27 from the "effects of methamphetamine," according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. The manner of death was described as an accident.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the unexpected passing of Deputy Jonathan Stewart," said a statement from LASD.

Deputy Jonathan Stewart. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Stewart joined the department in 2006 as a custody assistant before graduating from the academy.

"During his tenure he was assigned to the Inmate Reception Center before transferring to South Los Angeles Station in 2014," the statement said. "In 2020, he was promoted to field training officer, a position he held until his passing."

Stewart is survived by his wife and three children.

"Jonathan dedicated a decade serving the South Los Angeles community — he was respected and highly regarded by his peers and supervisors for his unwavering commitment," LASD said.

No further information was provided.