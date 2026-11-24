A Los Angeles County deputy shot and killed a dog in South LA after it attacked his partner, according to the sheriff's department.

The shooting happened just after 8:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of 87th St. while deputies responded to an apparent fight. The LA County Sheriff's Department said the dispatcher heard people yelling in the background of the call, including someone who shouted, "Get off of me."

LASD said when deputies arrived, a person ran into a home as five dogs ran out of the door. One of the dogs, a larger Cane Corso, attacked a deputy, biting her on the right leg and left arm.

Her partner shot at the dog three times, killing it, according to LASD. Deputies said animal control took the dog's remains.

The deputy was taken to the hospital but was released in stable condition.

The block was closed for a while for the shooting investigation.