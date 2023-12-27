Watch CBS News
LA County deputies shoot at armed suspect in Lynwood

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

A deputy shooting in Lynwood turned into an hours-long standoff after an armed suspect barricaded inside of a nearby event center.

It happened near the intersection of South Alameda Street and East 110th Street. 

No deputies were injured in the shooting. The suspect is in an unknown condition. However, the suspect barricaded inside a nearby event center and is negotiating with deputies.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department originally responded to the area for a reported man with a gun.

