LA County deputies injured, other arrested during World Cup celebration in East Los Angeles

Three Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies were injured and at least two people were arrested during a World Cup celebration in East LA on Tuesday night.

The LASD said there were two separate incidents near Whittier Boulevard and Arizona Avenue that led to the arrests and deputy injuries.

The sheriff's department said people were using fireworks against the deputies. The deputies all suffered minor injuries.

"Last night, I had three deputy sheriffs that were injured as a result of somebody throwing what I'm calling 'an explosive device' at them," LA County Sheriff Robert Luna said.

He said as the celebrations continue for the World Cup games, he reminds the public to participate safely and says that anyone who targets law enforcement officers will be arrested.

"We are out there to protect the community," Luna said. "We want the celebrations to be happy, but there is no excuse, there is no reason why anybody should be attacking anybody, specifically deputy sheriffs."

It is unclear what led up to the arrests.