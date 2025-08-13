Watch CBS News
5 people injured after pursuit suspect crashes in West LA

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Paramedics treated five people after a stolen vehicle crashed and caught on fire during a pursuit with police in West Los Angeles.

The fiery collision happened on the 2990 block of South Overland Avenue when the suspect crashed into two other cars, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Firefighters said four people suffered serious injuries and required hospitalization. Paramedics treated another person who suffered minor injuries at the scene. 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department started chasing the two suspects in the stolen blue Lexus SUV in East LA. The driver continued to evade deputies as they drove through downtown. 

