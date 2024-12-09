Watch CBS News
Local News

Deputies pursue carjacking suspect through East Los Angeles

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Carjacking suspect leads deputies on pursuit through East LA
Carjacking suspect leads deputies on pursuit through East LA 13:24

A possible carjacking suspect led the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a pursuit near Compton on Monday. 

The suspect appeared to be driving a work truck with a tank in the pickup's bed. At times, the suspect drove erratically along surface streets, sometimes veering onto the wrong side of the road near South Gate and East LA. 

After side-swiping a few cars, the suspect stopped in the middle of the road and opened the driver-side door near E. 64th Street and Hooper Avenue, but did not immediately surrender. 

He continued to stop and go along E. 64th Street several times until finally surrendering.

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.