Deputies pursue carjacking suspect through East Los Angeles

Carjacking suspect leads deputies on pursuit through East LA

A possible carjacking suspect led the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a pursuit near Compton on Monday.

The suspect appeared to be driving a work truck with a tank in the pickup's bed. At times, the suspect drove erratically along surface streets, sometimes veering onto the wrong side of the road near South Gate and East LA.

After side-swiping a few cars, the suspect stopped in the middle of the road and opened the driver-side door near E. 64th Street and Hooper Avenue, but did not immediately surrender.

He continued to stop and go along E. 64th Street several times until finally surrendering.