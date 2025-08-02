Reckless DUI driver arrested after high-speed chase in San Gabriel Valley

Los Angeles County deputies are in pursuit of a reckless DUI driver in the San Gabriel Valley.

It's unclear where the chase began, but at times the suspect could be seen fleeing at speeds up to 100 miles per hour along the 10 Freeway with authorities following closely behind. At some point, California Highway Patrol officers took over the pursuit as it continued along the freeway.

At around 9:15 p.m., the suspect merged onto the 605 Freeway, still heading through the East San Gabriel Valley with CHP officers following behind. Minutes later, one of the CHP vehicles pulled up alongside the driver, at which point both vehicles slowed down to about 45 miles per hour.

Despite this, the suspect continued to flee, driving around other traffic by using the freeway shoulders.

The suspect exited the freeway onto Monrovia surface streets at around 9:20 p.m., where they drove around for a few minutes before pulling into a parking lot on S. Myrtle Avenue where they surrendered to CHP officers.

The suspect, who was not wearing a shirt, was taken into custody without further incident. They have not yet been identified.