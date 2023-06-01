LA County DA: Armie Hammer will not face sexual assault charges

Armie Hammer, who was accused two years ago of rape by a woman who alleged the actor sexually assaulted her and beat her feet with a riding crop in Los Angeles in 2017 after they met on Facebook, will not face criminal charges, prosecutors announced today.

"Sexual assault cases are often difficult to prove, which is why we assign our most experienced prosecutors to review them. In this case, those prosecutors conducted an extremely thorough review, but determined that at this time, there is insufficient evidence to charge Mr. Hammer with a crime," Tiffiny Blacknell, director of the Bureau of Communications for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, said in a statement. "As prosecutors, we have an ethical responsibility to only charge cases that we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt. We know that it is hard for women to report sexual assault. Even when we cannot move forward with a prosecution, our victim service representatives will be available to those who seek our victim support services. Due to the complexity of the relationship and inability to prove a non-consensual, forcible sexual encounter we are unable to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt."

In a statement posted on his Instagram account, Hammer wrote, "I am very grateful to the district attorney for conducting a thorough investigation and coming to the conclusion that I have stood by this entire time, that no crime was committed. I look forward to beginning what will be a long, difficult process of putting my life back together now that my name is cleared."

Los Angeles police confirmed in 2021 that they had opened an investigation after receiving a report from a woman who said she was attacked by the actor.

A month later, a then-24-year-old woman — identified only as Effie — held a virtual news conference with attorney Gloria Allred to discuss her allegations against the actor.

The woman broke down in tears as she alleged that Hammer raped her for four hours and slammed her head against a wall. She alleged she first met the actor on Facebook in 2016, when she was 20 years old.

"I tried to get away, but he wouldn't let me. I thought that he was going to kill me," she said. "He then left with no concern for my well-being. I was completely in shock and couldn't believe someone I loved did that to me. I tried so hard to justify his actions, even to the point of responding to him in a way that did not reflect my true feelings."

Allred added at the time: ``Even if a sexual partner agrees to certain sexual activity, she still has a right at any point to withdraw her consent. If she does withdraw her consent, he is legally and morally obligated to stop. If he does not stop, he is then at risk of committing a crime against her.

"Often, famous men select vulnerable women, particularly some of their fans, to use and abuse," Allred said. "Celebrities often make that choice because they may feel that they can more easily use the power of their celebrity to seduce and manipulate fans who admire or idolize them. hey may also count on the fear that many women have of speaking out against a celebrity."

Hammer's talent agency severed ties with him in the wake of misconduct allegations against him, and the actor left two projects — "Shotgun Wedding," starring Jennifer Lopez, and the Paramount Plus series "The Offer," according to multiple reports.

Hammer, great-grandson of oil tycoon and philanthropist Armand Hammer, is known for films including "The Social Network" and "Call Me By Your Name." His most recent film is the drug drama "Crisis."

Hammer's attorney, Andrew Brettler, said in a statement in 2021 that Effie's "own correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations. As recently as July 18, 2020, (Effie) sent graphic texts to Mr. Hammer telling him what she wanted him to do to her. Mr. Hammer responded making it clear that he did not want to maintain that type of relationship with her."

Brettler also said abuse allegations leveled against his client are untrue and all of Hammer's sexual encounters have been "completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory."

Brettler said that with "the truth on his side, Mr. Hammer welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight."

Hammer's former girlfriend, Paige Lorenze, accused him in January 2021 of coercing her into violent sex acts that included cutting into her skin.

That claim was refuted by Hammer through his attorney, who said at the time, "The stories being perpetuated in the media are a misguided attempt to present a one-sided narrative with the goal of tarnishing Mr. Hammer's reputation, and communications from the individuals involved prove that."