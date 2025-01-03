LA County DA expected to announce charges against man accused of shooting 2 security guards

The Los Angeles County District Attorney is expected to announce charges Friday against a man accused of shooting two security guards in downtown Los Angeles.

District Attorney Nathan Hochman will be joined by Los Angeles Department Police Chief Jim McDonnell at a news conference to announce charges against a man who allegedly shot two security guards outside a Target store at FIGat7th in downtown Los Angeles.

Two security guards were shot after trying to confront a man attempting to walk out of a Target store with stolen merchandise. RMG News

Jabril Metoyer, 26, was arrested on Tuesday at his Westlake District apartment complex after an hours-long standoff with SWAT.

The shooting took place just before 9 p.m. Monday outside of the store near 7th Street and Figueroa Street. The security guards were confronting a man trying to leave with a suitcase containing stolen merchandise, according to the LAPD.

Police said surveillance footage from the store showed the man attempting to walk out of the store.

"And during that scuffle, the suspect produced a pistol and fired indiscriminately — shooting two people," LAPD Captain Raul Jovel said during a news conference Tuesday. He said both individuals were left severely wounded, with one of them released from emergency medical care Tuesday morning while the other person remained hospitalized in critical condition.

In an effort to find the man, police released images of him as well as a description of his physical appearance. They warned the public that he was believed to be "armed and dangerous."

Jovel said the man fired at least five rounds and one of the guards returned fire.

The LAPD said the man had fled the scene on a bicycle but then Jovel later clarified it was believed he left on foot.

In November 2022, the FIGat7th shopping center was the scene of a random double-stabbing incident. A 25-year-old woman and a 9-year-old boy were stabbed by a homeless man.

Jovel said the LAPD is committed to making the public feel safe and hold those responsible for committing crimes.