Homeless man stabs two people, including young boy, inside Target in downtown LA

Authorities are investigating a series of stabbings that led to a security guard shooting the suspect inside a Target in Downtown Los Angeles Tuesday evening.

"It's a troubling night with Los Angeles here — to see this type of violence in our city," said Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the incident occurred at the department store located on 7th Street and Figueroa Street at about 6:20 p.m. Police said the suspect appeared to be a homeless man.

Police said he grabbed the long knife he later used to stab the victims off a store shelf. Moore later said it was a "butcher-style" kitchen knife.

Two people were stabbed inside the store before a security guard shot the suspect.

According to Moore, one of the victims was a 9-year-old boy. He was stabbed in the shoulder. He added that the boy came to the store with his mother but separated from her before being stabbed.

"Told the young boy that he was going to stab him and kill him," said Moore. "He repeated that more than once."

After the suspect said this, the boy tried to get away from the situation.

"Without any further provocation [he] suddenly attacked and stabbed this young child in the back."

Moore said that the young boy suffered a "deep laceration in his left shoulder."

Good Samaritans attempted to help the child shortly after the attack.

The other stabbing victim was an approximately 25-year-old Asian woman. She was "brutally" stabbed in the chest, according to Moore.

Good Samaritans pulled the female victim into a pharmacy and closed the gate to protect them against the suspect.

"The suspect then continued on his path towards the front of the store near some cashiers," Moore said. "When a security officer employed by Target, a security officer in uniform, comes across him and then confronts him."

Moore said that the security guard tried to de-escalate the situation and chose to use a baton at first. The guard pulled out a firearm after the suspect continued to advance toward him. The security guard fired one to two rounds and hit the suspect in the stomach.

The two stabbing victims were taken to the hospital, along with the suspect. The two victims remain in critical condition. The child has been stabilized but since he sustained some potential neurological damage continues to be listed as critical.

"The female victim that was stabbed in the chest is in worse condition," said Moore. "She has now entered into surgery and they're working to stop the bleeding encountered by this deep stab wound to the front of her chest."

Police said that the suspect is in custody and was declared dead at the hospital.

Moore said this was an unprovoked attack and officers are trying to determine a motive behind the attack.

"This is by no means a frequent occurrence here," said Moore.

He added that officers were already in the shopping complex responding to a different call for service.

Another person was injured while she and a big crowd ran out of Target, according to Moore. Initially, police reported that this victim was repeatedly punched by the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.