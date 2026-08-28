LA County caretaker found guilty of murdering two women at assisted living facility

A Los Angeles County caretaker was found guilty of murdering two elderly women at a Diamond Bar assisted living facility three years ago.

Caretaker Jianchun Li faces a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole after the jury found that he was legally sane when he killed Monica Moon Lee, 75, and Hee Sook Park, 83, in June 2023.

"Three years ago, Monica Moon Lee and Hee Sook Park's lives were brutally taken by Jianchun Li, the very person expected to keep them safe," LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said. "I thank the jury for holding Li responsible and finding him sane when he made the decision to kill two vulnerable women who were entrusted to his care."

Prosecutors said Li was working as an overnight caretaker at the facility. Investigators said he ushered Lee, who used a walker, to the bathroom in the morning on June 24, 2023, before strangling her to death. About 30 minutes later, he brought Park to the same restroom and killed her in the same way.

"We hope this verdict brings a measure of closure to the victims' loved ones and the Diamond Bar community," Hochman said. "Justice was served and Li will be held fully accountable for his horrific and senseless crimes."