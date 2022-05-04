LA County Board Of Supervisors doubles reward in search for killer of 4-year-old boy

In an effort to solve a case nearly six years old, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday extended and doubled a reward for information leading to the person who fatally shot a 4-year-old boy in Altadena.

The county Board of Supervisors originally offered a $20,000 reward for information in the case. That reward was increased to $25,000 in 2021. With the reward set to expire later in May, the board on Tuesday approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to extend the reward offer, and increase it to $50,000.

The child, Salvador Esparza III, lived in Monrovia but was visiting family friends when the gunfire erupted, around 10:40 p.m. on July 5, 2016, in the 300 block of West Figueroa Drive.

An hour before the shooting, deputies explained at the time that a person of interest had gotten into a heated, alcohol-fueled argument in the street with the live-in boyfriend of the boy's mother. They concluded that the boyfriend and his brother were the shooter's intended targets, sheriff's officials said.

Investigators said the gunman walked up to the home, located east of the 210 Freeway, and fired at least 13 rounds, striking the 4-year-old boy and a 27-year-old man nearby, who was a family friend not related to the child.

The gunman, who sheriff's officials said is possibly a gang member who lived in the neighborhood, got into a dark car and left the scene.

Both were taken to Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena, where Esparza was pronounced dead. The man survived.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to contact sheriff's Sgt. Domenick Recchia at 323-890-5500 or, anonymously, Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.