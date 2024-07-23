Watch CBS News
LA County approves $20,000 reward to find men who brutally beat Marine

By Matthew Rodriguez

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a $20,000 reward for any information that helps detectives find the men who brutally beat a Marine and the driver who ran him over in Bellflower. 

The vicious assault happened on May 28 at about 2:02 a.m. when multiple men started beating 42-year-old Peter Chounthala near Virginia Avenue and Artesia Boulevard, according to the Board. 

After the brutal beating, he collapsed in the middle of the street before a driver ran him over. Both the assailants and the driver left the scene before police arrived. 

marine.jpg
A photo of US Marine Peter Chounthala. LASD

Detectives from the LA County Sheriff's Department described the car that ran over Chounthala as a dark-colored, four-door sedan resembling a 2021-2023 Kia K5.

kia-in-marine-death.png
A rendering of the car that allegedly ran over the victim. LASD

The active-duty Marine died from his injuries. LA County Supervisors said Chounthala suffered wounds during his tours in Afghanistan and with multiple Marine Expeditionary Units.

He leaves behind a 3-year-old boy, a wife and two younger sisters. 

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

