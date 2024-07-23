LA County approves $20,000 reward to find men who brutally beat Marine
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a $20,000 reward for any information that helps detectives find the men who brutally beat a Marine and the driver who ran him over in Bellflower.
The vicious assault happened on May 28 at about 2:02 a.m. when multiple men started beating 42-year-old Peter Chounthala near Virginia Avenue and Artesia Boulevard, according to the Board.
After the brutal beating, he collapsed in the middle of the street before a driver ran him over. Both the assailants and the driver left the scene before police arrived.
Detectives from the LA County Sheriff's Department described the car that ran over Chounthala as a dark-colored, four-door sedan resembling a 2021-2023 Kia K5.
The active-duty Marine died from his injuries. LA County Supervisors said Chounthala suffered wounds during his tours in Afghanistan and with multiple Marine Expeditionary Units.
He leaves behind a 3-year-old boy, a wife and two younger sisters.