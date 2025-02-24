LA County alerts Eaton Fire survivors about fraudulent tow companies

Los Angeles County issued an alert about fraudulent tow companies allegedly targeting Eaton Fire survivors.

"I find it disgusting that these fraudulent tow operators exploited fire survivors during their time of distress," Supervisor Kathryn Barger said. "Those behind this abhorrent scheme must be held accountable and brought to justice."

The fraudulent tow scams have garnered the attention of state officials at the California Department of Insurance, with 16 Southern California residents facing charges related to similar schemes.

According to Barger's office, the tow companies operating in her district allegedly targeted the areas surrounding the Eaton Fire beginning on Jan. 7, the day the fire started. Bargers' constituents said the operators falsely claimed to be contracted by Altadena officials and then proceeded to tow vehicles without telling owners where they were being taken. Others demanded excessive fees to release the vehicles after taking them to Riverside or San Bernardino County.

After escaping the Eaton Fire with his family, Marine veteran David Gueringer received a suspicious phone call in the middle of the night from a tow company. Gueringer's family had left two cars at their Altadena home.

"At 1:30 in the morning, we get a call and I put the voicemail," he said. "They called back, called back several times. I finally answered because I realized something was going on. It was a person who didn't identify himself, other than saying he's from the tow truck company."

Gueringer initially suspected a scam, but with the Eaton Fire continuing to burn his suspicion slipped his mind.

"He told us that the flames were getting close to our house," Gueringer said. "At that point, I'm thinking, fine just take the cars."

A few days later, his insurance company struggled to contact the towing operators. Eventually, they recovered the vehicles but his insurance was charged $3,000 for a single car. They expected to pay more for the second.

With red flags flying around, Gueringer's adjuster discovered the tow company wasn't even licensed to operate.

"If you're doing anything but helping people in that situation, then you really need to reconsider who you are and why you're here," Gueringer said.

Barger urged anyone else with a similar story to contact her the task force cracking down on these bandit tows.

"I urge anyone who was victimized to come forward so we can stop these bad actors from preying on our communities," Barger said.

Potential victims should contact Sergeant Regina Garay of the Inland Empire Auto Insurance Fraud Task Force at (909) 919-2242. Those struggling to locate their vehicles are also encouraged to call the task force.

The task force personnel are available 24 hours a day and seven days a week.