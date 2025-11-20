LA County 5-year-old walks away from after-school program in Valencia

A Valencia family is outraged after their 5-year-old son was found wandering alone, nearly a mile away from his elementary school, early this month.

Natalie Epstein and her husband Brett said their son Oliver slipped away as classes wrapped up at North Park Elementary School and students walked over to the after-care program on Nov. 4.

The Epsteins said their son ended up at a McDonald's that's about a mile away from the school.

"He could have been kidnapped," Natalie Epstein said. "He could have been hit by a car. I could have had a police officer at my door telling me that he's not here."

Brett Epstein said the family's nanny found Oliver at around 3:30 p.m., nearly three hours after the final bell.

"When our nanny found him, he started crying," Natalie said.

Natalie called the school after the nanny found Oliver. She said staff thought he was in the after-care program.

"I'm as angry today about it as I was when I called after-care and let them know they made a grave mistake," Brett said.

The Epsteins made the district aware of what happened during the board meeting on Nov. 18.

The Saugus Union School District acknowledged the incident in the statement.

"Appropriate corrective action has been taken, including but not limited to improvements in student supervision protocols and securing facilities," it wrote. "We are thankful that the student was safely found, as we understand the seriousness of the situation."

The Epsteins hope that something like this never happens again.

"That's why we're fighting," Natalie said. "Not just for Oliver, but for other parents."

The family took Oliver out of the after-care program but he remains a student at the elementary school.

"We want change, immediately," Natalie said. "And, we will fight until the end."