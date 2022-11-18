LA City Hall to be lit in red to honor victims of drunk driving

Los Angeles City Hall will be lit red Friday evening to honor the victims of drunk driving.

The event is in accordance with Mothers Against Drunk Driving's 36th annual "Tie One On for Safety" campaign.

It will be the first time that the hall is lit red to in memory of victims of drunken and drugged driving, according to Patricia Rillera, MADD's state executive director.

The lighting will be preceded by a candlelight vigil, beginning at 4:45 p.m.

The campaign is planned to highlights efforts to save lives ahead of one of the most dangerous times of the year on the United States roadways — the holiday season between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day.

Drivers are asked to tie a red ribbon, or more recently place red ribbon magnets or decals, on their car as a reminder to always

designate a non-drinking driver. Its name stems from when people would use the phrase "tie one on" as slang for consuming alcohol.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, from 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Eve through New Year's Eve in 2020, there were 1,133 drunken driving fatalities across the nation, accounting for 30% of all traffic fatalities.