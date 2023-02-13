LA City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez announces public safety initiative for trauma-informed training
Los Angeles City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez held a press conference Monday with the City of Los Angeles's Gang Reduction and Youth Development Office to announce a public safety initiative.
The effort will bolster the capacity of community intervention workers, or employees who are trauma-informed, giving them more training.
The initiative is to enhance unarmed models built on trust and cultural competency. There are currently over 100 community intervention workers in LA.
