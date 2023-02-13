Watch CBS News
LA City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez announces public safety initiative for trauma-informed training

By Danielle Radin

Los Angeles City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez held a press conference Monday with the City of Los Angeles's Gang Reduction and Youth Development Office to announce a public safety initiative. 

The effort will bolster the capacity of community intervention workers, or employees who are trauma-informed, giving them more training. 

The initiative is to enhance unarmed models built on trust and cultural competency. There are currently over 100 community intervention workers in LA. 

February 13, 2023

