LA City councilmembers vow to crack down on copper wire theft

Two Los Angeles Councilmembers introduced motions on Tuesday hoping to crack down on copper wire theft after it cost the city more than $17 million in repair costs in 2023.

"Thieves are literally picking our city for parts and selling them for scraps," said Councilmember Kevin de León at the press conference. "The rampant theft of copper wire has plagued our city for far too long. "

De León and Councilmember Traci Park banded together to introduce two motions to establish a task force to combat the copper thieves and to create a citywide reward program to help find the burglars.

"Copper wire theft affects eery corner of our city, puts lives at risk, and costs taxpayers millions of dollars a year," Park said. "It's well past time to address this reckless criminal behavior and hold these thieves accountable."

Throughout the city, 6,842 thefts have been reported to the authorities in 2023, leaving some neighborhoods in the dark, according to de León's office.

"We can no longer tolerate this brazen disregard for our neighborhoods, jeopardizing the well-being and safety of our residents," De León said. "Today, we are taking a firm stand against copper wire theft and sending a clear message that we will bring those responsible to justice."

The joint task force would consist of multiple divisions from the Los Angeles Police Department, all of which cover de León's district, and the Bureau of Street Lighting. The councilman's office said that Downtown LA, Boyle Heights, El Sereno and Lincoln Heights have been the communities primarily affected by copper theft.