LA City Council studying possible entertainment zone in downtown and Hollywood

The Los Angeles City Council is moving forward with plans to study entertainment zones in downtown LA and Hollywood that would let people walk between bars and restaurants with their drinks.

LA's move comes after Santa Monica and Culver City established their own zones.

"I think it makes sense," DTLA resident James Davis said. "There's people that already drink and hang out with their friends at the bars that's already here so I don't see why not."

Downtown has faced challenges in recent years, with business closures and fewer people coming to the area.

"Anything right now to help downtown thrive is really all we are about," Spring Street Bar co-owner Brandon Richard said. "Downtown has been struggling to get people down here. Even when the World Cup was here, it was bringing people down; it made a big difference to bring some new faces down here."

The Downtown Neighborhood Council backs the idea and wants the zones to operate on set days of the week, starting in areas like Spring Street and Broadway where bars are already established.

"This is going to bring more eyes on the street and make things safer, and I think that is a really important thing we need downtown," said Jens Midthun, a member of the DTLA Neighborhood Council. "Between public safety enforcement, lights to eyes on the street, I think that is going to make downtown a pedestrian-friendly, good-vibes neighborhood."

City leaders gave planners and state regulators 60 days to study the idea and report back on how these zones could work.