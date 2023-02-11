LA City Council seeks to remove gender references from city code

The Los Angeles City Council Friday called for the drafting of an ordinance that would remove gender specific references, like "chairman," from the city's municipal code.

Council President Paul Krekorian's motion cites at least 200 instances in the city code that presumes the gender of city officials and members of the public to be male.

The ordinance would remove gender references from the city code and replace them with the name of the office or title of the position.

The current mayor, Karen Bass, and city attorney, Hydee Feldstein Soto, each became the first woman to be elected to their respective positions in November. However, sections in the city code presume that those positions are held by men.

"Such language is inaccurate," the motion states.