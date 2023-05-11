LA City Council moves forward with motion to build speed humps outside all public schools

Los Angeles City Council members on Wednesday approved a motion that calls for the installation of speed humps outside of every public school.

The motion, which was introduced by Council President Paul Krekorian, would mirror a program already underway in Krekorian's District 2, where speed humps are being installed at all public schools over the summer before the 2023-24 school year.

"These raised sections of asphalt, designed to slow traffic and heighten driver awareness, are being placed adjacent to schools at locations chosen in consultation with each school's principal," said a statement.

Krekorian introduced the motion after the Department of Transportation produced a report "on the feasibility of establishing a dedicated speed hump program for elementary schools, including the required funding and staffing resources and a timeeline for execution.

There was no timetable as to when city leaders were planning for the humps to be installed, nor on the cost of the project.

The statement released Wednesday disclosed that each application cycle closes when 375 applications have been received.