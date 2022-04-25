LA City Council considers phasing out single-use plastics at city facilities, events

The Los Angeles City Council will vote Wednesday on a motion aimed at phasing out single-use plastics from city facilities and city-sponsored events.

If the motion is passed, the Bureau of Sanitation also would develop an online zero waste training course that would be implemented for all city employees annually starting January 2023.

Each city department would be instructed to develop zero waste plans by Sept. 30.

The motion also seeks consideration of two other ordinances, which would require further analysis under the California Environmental Quality Act, to:

-- create a citywide ban on products made from expanded polystyrene, such as Styrofoam.

-- expand the Single-Use Carryout Bag Ordinance to stores that give out such bags at the point of sale.

Last week the city passed an ordinance aimed at reducing plastic waste in restaurants by making single-use foodware available only when requested by customers.