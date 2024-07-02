LA City Council to vote on $1 million in security for Jewish institutions

The Los Angeles City Council is set to decide on providing $1 million in security services to Jewish places of worship, community centers and schools on Tuesday.

The motion comes in response to a violent clash between Palestinian and Israeli supporters outside a synagogue in the Pico-Robertson district on June 23. Pro-Palestinian supporters gathered outside of the Adas Torah synagogue and attempted to block the entrance, where they were met by pro-Israel demonstrators.

Both sides rallied around their individual causes, but things escalated with people throwing kicks and punches as the large group moved through area streets.

Los Angeles Police Department officers wearing riot gear formed skirmish lines and declared unlawful assembly at one point. Despite this, the chaos continued for hours.

One person was arrested during the incident, according to LAPD, and while no major injuries were reported, various demonstrators could be seen tending to their wounds.

The day's mayhem drew reactions from President Joe Biden, Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

"I'm appalled by the scenes outside of Adas Torah synagogue in Los Angeles," Biden said. Newsom called the violent clashes "appalling," and Bass said they were "abhorrent."

"There is no excuse for targeting a house of worship. Such antisemitic hatred has no place in California," Newsom said.

Tuesday's proposed motion would allocate $400,000 to Jewish Federation Los Angeles for its Community

Security Initiative, $350,000 for a contract with Magen Am for community patrols, and $250,000 to the Jewish Community Foundation, to provide grants to nonprofit organizations to support Jewish community safety efforts in the city.

Controversy surrounds the motion, as those not in favor say it favors the Jewish community.

The grass roots organization Ground Game LA released a letter from its Jewish members "with the full support of our membership" to council members, calling the motion "flagrantly anti-Palestinian" by "holding up Jewish safety as the sole concern raised by these protests." It called the proposed $1 million allocation "a misallocation of public funds" and demanded it be withdrawn or rejected.

